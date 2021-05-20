Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students call for safe reopening of classes Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2021 02:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Stand UP and students leaders hold a protest inside the UP Diliman Campus on Thursday. The students called for safe reopening of classes through the procurement of vaccines, aid for students amid distance learning and academic freedom as the Commission on Higher Education celebrates its 27th anniversary week. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 vaccine Stand UP UP Diliman CHED multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/20/21/16-pulis-sa-calinog-iloilo-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/05/20/21/duterte-covid-vaccine-brand/life/05/20/21/pg-launches-forests-for-good-initiative-in-sierra-madre/news/05/20/21/municipal-hall-ng-estancia-sa-iloilo-isinailalim-sa-lockdown/entertainment/05/20/21/watch-a-day-in-the-life-of-yam-concepcion-in-new-york