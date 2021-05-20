Home  >  News

Students call for safe reopening of classes

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 02:16 PM

Members of Stand UP and students leaders hold a protest inside the UP Diliman Campus on Thursday. The students called for safe reopening of classes through the procurement of vaccines, aid for students amid distance learning and academic freedom as the Commission on Higher Education celebrates its 27th anniversary week. 
 

