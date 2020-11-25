UP leads Philippine schools in latest QS rankings of best Asian universities

7 more PH schools made it to top 650 list

University of the Philippines led 14 local schools on the list of Asia's best higher-education institutions (HEIs), according to an international think-tank.

UP was listed 69th, 3 places higher than the previous published rankings.

The list released on Monday by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) included Ateneo de Manila University (135), De La Salle University (166) and University of Santo Tomas (186).

Those 3 universities dropped from the last rankings.

Other Philippine schools on the list were:

University of San Carlos (451-500)

Ateneo de Davao University (501-550)

Mapua University (501-550)

Silliman University (501-550)

Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology (551-600)

Adamson University (601+)

Central Luzon State University (601+)

Central Mindanao University (601+)

Central Philippine University (601+)

Xavier University (601+)

Seven schools were recent additions, namely:

Ateneo De Davao University

Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology

Adamson University

Central Luzon State University

Central Mindanao University

Central Philippine University and

Xavier University

The recognition given to the additional HEIs as among the best in Asia "is welcome news to show that our efforts to provide access to quality education are bearing fruit,” Commission on Higher Education chairman Prospero De Vera III said.

De Vera added that the CHED has continuously supported Philippine HEIs through various international programs and initiatives.

