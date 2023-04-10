Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita is now engaged

MANILA -- Another beauty queen is set to tie the knot.

Cindy Obeñita took to social media to announce her engagement to her boyfriend, Henri Lopez.

The Miss Intercontinental 2021 titleholder said she is looking forward to spending the rest of her life with the entrepreneur and founder of the Misamis Oriental Esports Organization.

"In my many years of pageantry, I have faced challenging questions that made me look in and think hard. But this is, by far, the easiest one to answer," she said, referring to her boyfriend's proposal.

"You journeyed with me on my #RoadToTheCrown [and] I will always be with you on this #RoadToForever, my sunshine," she added.

Obeñita and Lopez marked their fifth year as a couple last July.

Other beauty queens who have announced their engagement include Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi.

