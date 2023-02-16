Sam Milby and Catriona Gray, who first went public with their relationship in May 2020, are now engaged. Instagram: @catriona_gray

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Kapamilya leading man Sam Milby are engaged, the couple announced on Thursday.

Gray, 29, and Milby, 38, announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

They are also seen holding a cup each. Milby's has the words "Mr. Milby," while Gray's is labeled, "Future Mrs. Milby."

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè," Gray wrote in the caption, tagging Milby's account.

Sharing the same photo, the actor, meanwhile, wrote: "I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala... now my fiancé".

Gray and Milby, who were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020, have yet to reveal when they got engaged.

They, however, drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with, "Today made me the happiest."

