'Start a new chapter': Samantha Bernardo is engaged

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-host Samantha Bernardo is set to tie the knot.

On Instagram, the Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up revealed that she recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Scott Moore.

"My ride or die and forever Valentine. We're officially engaged. I can't believe!" she said.

In another post, Bernardo flaunted her engagement ring, with the caption: "Turn the page. Start a new chapter."

Bernardo joins the growing list of beauty queens who are set to walk down the aisle, such as Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

After her Miss Grand International stint, she went on to join in the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother," which paved the way for her career in hosting.

