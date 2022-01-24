Beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi gets engaged

Steffi Aberasturi is set to tie the knot.

The beauty queen has been sharing photos of her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Karl Arcenas, on Instagram Stories.

Friends and relatives, as well as pageant pages, have expressed congratulatory messages as she marks her latest relationship milestone.

Among them were Miss Eco International 2018 Thia Thomalla, who declared that "Our BFF is off the market."

Screengrab from @steffiaberasturi on Instagram Stories

Aberasturi finished second runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant, which was won by fellow Cebuana Beatrice Gomez.

Many pageant fans have been hoping for her to compete in another national pageant this year.

