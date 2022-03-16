'No more BS' for Maggie Wilson as she turns 33

MANILA -- Maggie Wilson is looking forward to "more honesty" and a "more meaningful life" as she marks her 33rd birthday.

The model and former beauty queen took to Instagram to declare her personal goals, months after announcing her split with husband Victor Consunji.

She spoke of prioritizing "real people and real friends," as well as "respecting my boundaries."

"To no more compromising my values, to no more BS," she said. "To dealing with stress better and knowing that light will always find a way to come in despite the darkness that surrounds you."

Wilson said she also aims to protect her mental and emotional well-being moving forward, and "working hard but also taking well-earned breaks."

"To grounding myself, surrendering to the ocean and the unknown. To being and deserving of what's fair. To be truly loved. To being happy. To being stronger than ever," she ended.

Early this month, Wilson cried foul after she was supposedly denied copies of photos from her son Connor’s 10th birthday party.

In December, she vented on social media about being "refused time" with her child during Christmas.

