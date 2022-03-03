MANILA – Maggie Wilson cried foul once again after she was supposedly denied copies of photos from her son Connor’s 10th birthday party.

On Instagram Stories, the model and host shared a screenshot of her conversation with the party’s official photographer.

From the screenshot, it can be gleaned that Wilson was not given access to the pictures following someone’s instructions.

The photographer, who was likewise instructed not to upload the rest of the pictures, also told Wilson to just ask copies from certain person, whose name she redacted in the screenshot.

“Okay, here we go again,” the former beauty queen wrote.

“Another day… you might think everything is nice and peachy on the outside but this is what I have to deal with and have been dealing with on the inside for far too long now. Control,” she added.

Screengrab from @wilsonmaggie on Instagram Stories

Over the weekend, it appeared that Wilson and her estranged husband, Victor Consunji, got together to celebrate Connor’s birthday.

Wilson and Consunji separated after 11 years of marriage late last year.

In December, Wilson vented on social media about being "refused time" with her son during Christmas.

She also spoke about her rift with her estranged husband, saying she has "been put through so much over the last three months, and more so in the last few years." This was contrary to her previous announcement that "there is no animosity" between them.

Shortly after, Wilson seems to have finally been able to spend time with Connor, with her posting a video of him opening gifts.

