MANILA – Maggie Wilson took to social media to vent about not being able to spend Christmas with Connor, her nine-year-old son.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the former beauty queen expressed her frustration as her holiday celebration with her son "didn't pan out as planned."

"I had planned and cooked a beautiful dinner for family and friends with my son over. Unfortunately, I was denied that," she said. "Over X'mas Eve and X'mas Day, I was refused time with my son Connor despite an agreement being made prior."

"It's been 48 hours, I didn't get to open presents with him or even have a meal with him. This kind of situation sadly happens in 'certain' families and as is seen as 'normal,'" she added.

In her post, Wilson also spoke about her rift with her estranged husband, businessman Victor Consunji.

Contrary to her previous statement that "there is no animosity" between them, the host and model said she has "been put through so much over the last three months, and more so in the last few years."

"There are strong reasons why I left and if you think I left because of another guy, you have no idea. Those reasons will be revealed in time," she said.

"Judge me all you want. If you think you know, you haven't seen anything yet. I have an entire vault just filled with receipts," she stressed.

After assuring her social media followers who may be "going through something similar" that she stands with them, Wilson turned cryptic towards the end of her post.

"If anything happens to me or anyone close to me, you know where to look," she said.

In a more recent post on Instagram Stories, Wilson seems to have finally been able to spend time with Connor, with her posting a video of him opening gifts.

