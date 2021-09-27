Former couple Maggie Wilson and Victor Consunji. Instagram: @wilsonmaggie

MANILA — Beauty queen and TV host Maggie Wilson has separated from her husband of 11 years, Victor Consunji, they announced on Monday.

Wilson revealed the separation through a joint statement with Consjunji, published on her Instagram page.

Wilson and Consunji were married in December 2010, and have one son, 9-year-old Connor.

“We want you to hear it from us directly. Vic and I have made the difficult decision a while back to separate,” the statement read.

The couple did not detail the reason behind the split, nor when they agreed on the decision.

“It’s been challenging to say the least, but we want you to know that there is no animosity between us. We will always love and support each other no matter what,” they said.

Wilson and Consunji indicated they plan to be co-parents, saying, “We will always be family as we share our beautiful son, Connor, together.”

“We have remained really good friends and partners and will continue to do so. Both of us want nothing more than for each other to be happy,” they said.

Wilson, who was crowned Binibining Pilipinas World 2007, is a former actress with numerous starring roles in series, before becoming known as a TV host.

Consunji, who runs his own construction company, is a grandson of David Mendoza Consunji, the late founder of DMCI and former DPWH secretary.