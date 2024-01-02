How 2023 changed Catriona Gray's perspective on life

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Instagram/catriona_gray

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is thankful for "all the opened doors and answered prayers" she received last year.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared her 2023 highlights, from her work engagements and advocacy projects to precious moments with family and friends.

She said the past year changed her perspective on life, admitting that she used to focus too much on her career.

"When I was younger, I would only feel fulfilled when I saw my life through the lens of career, but this year revealed so plainly to me that life's moments are best celebrated with those you love," said the former beauty queen, who got engaged to actor Sam Milby last February. "This year, I've shared so many incredible moments with my amazing friends and family."

Gray went on to share how she has finally learned to depend on others.

"I've achieved milestones that feel like have been years in the making, but that's not what I'm most thankful for. This year, I've finally built up the courage to reach out and lean on others when the going got tough -- something that my usual isolated, 'deal-with-my-own-problems-on-my-own,' only-child tendency self wouldn't usually do and I was met with such incredible support, friendship, and healing," she said.

"To my friends, pamili, family, and love," she continued, tagging Milby, "life is so much sweeter when experienced with you!"

Gray ended her post by saying that she is ready to face 2024, knowing that "whatever happens I'll be surrounded by the most incredible people."

Check out her 2023 reel below:

