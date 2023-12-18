Catriona Gray marks 5th anniversary as Miss Universe

MANILA -- Catriona Gray looked back on her journey to the crown as she celebrates her fifth anniversary as a Miss Universe titleholder.

She made history in 2018 when she won the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in Bangkok, Thailand.

As she shared photos from her fifth anniversary photo shoot, Gray described her Miss Universe journey as "a love letter to my country of the Philippines."

She recalled going against the grain and bouncing back stronger after failure, comparing her story to a phoenix that rises from the ashes.

"I hope it can serve as a reminder to never give up on your vision. And that no matter what the path your on looks like, know that you are never denied and only redirected," she said.

Gray also took the opportunity to thank "those who have stayed as a part of my core in all the years since."

"Thank you for being my fuel. I lave you all!" said the beauty queen, who became known for her "lava walk" in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Check out Gray's fifth anniversary photo shoot below: