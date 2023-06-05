MANILA -- "He felt like a safe space."

Catriona Gray made this statement when asked about the moment she realized that actor Sam Milby is "the one" for her.

In an interview with Mega, the former Miss Universe said she knew she wanted to build a life with Milby when she always wanted to stay connected to him.

"The moment that I realized [him to be the one is] when I always looked forward to talking to him every day. It wasn't even to talk about something profound, [but] just to share what happened, something interesting, or even disappointing; he’s the first one I want to call. He felt like a safe space," he said.

Milby, who was also interviewed by the local magazine, for his part said in jest: "I knew she was the one when she was playing better. She was beating me in 'Call of Duty.'"

But he was quick to add: "I wouldn't say there was a certain moment, but it's just how she makes me feel so secure in our love, like we're in this together."

Gray and Milby announced their engagement last February through their social media posts.

According to the beauty queen and host, Milby is the only person she considered marrying.

"Sam's the only relationship I've ever been in that I started to think about and visualize marriage, like building a life with someone," she said.

Gray admitted that she used to think that love is a lot like the movies, but realized as she got older that it takes a lot of work.

"I realized that love is really hard work. I think when you're young and you see [love] in movies, you [get the urge to] find the perfect person, fall in love, and [have your partner] complete you. But in growing up and maturing, I've realized that no one should complete you," she said.

Gray and Milby first met in 2012, but were romantically linked in late 2019.

They went public with their relationship in mid-2020.