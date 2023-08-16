Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray during the launch of her wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore in 2022. Instagram/@madametussaudshongkong

Catriona Gray's wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore has been moved to the museum's branch in Hong Kong.

The former Miss Universe made the announcement in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday.

She added that they will pick 40 fans in Hong Kong to join her at the launch event for her wax figure on September 1.

"Surprise is out! I'm excited to announce that my wax figure is now in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong," she said, directing her followers to a link where they could sign up for the launch event.

When asked by a fan on Instagram Stories if her "twin" will get to "meet" the wax figure of her fellow Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, Gray replied: "Yes! My wax twinnie is over in Hong Kong where Pia's twin is, too!"

"So if you visit Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, you can see us both!" she added.

Gray's wax figure was unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore in March 2022, after its launch was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It follows her winning look in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, complete with the Philippine sash, accessories, shoes, and a replica of the red lava gown by local designer Mak Tumang.

Gray is the first Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Overall, she is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, whose wax figures are both on display in Hong Kong.