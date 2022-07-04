Catriona Gray finally got to show her wax figure in Singapore to her parents, months after it was unveiled to the public.

The former Miss Universe shared a photo of her parents, who flew from Australia, with her "twin sister" at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

"Papa and Mama Gray meeting their second daughter for the first time," she said in jest.

Gray's wax figure was launched in Madame Tussauds Singapore last March.

It follows Gray's winning look in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, complete with the Philippine sash, accessories, shoes, and a replica of the red lava gown by local designer Mak Tumang.

Gray is the first Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Overall, she is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.