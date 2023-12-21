Jo Koy to host Golden Globes

Standup comedian Jo Koy is bringing his laugh-out-loud Filipino-tinged humor as he hosts the 81st Golden Globe Awards this January.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Jo Koy said in a statement.

“This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal kita (Google it)!”

This marks the comedian’s first-ever hosting role for a major awards show, the Golden Globes noted.

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President.

“We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

Jo Koy is known for his relatable comedy that pulls inspiration from his colorful family. His recent “Funny Is Funny World Tour” broke sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. He has also released five specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, the Golden Globes noted.

This year’s Golden Globes has two newly-added awards, namely Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

January is particularly hectic this award season in Hollywood due to rescheduling in light of the actors and writers strikes.

Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) Astra Film and TV Awards will be held on the 6th and 8th, respectively. Critics Choice Awards will be on the 14th while the Primetime Emmys honors TV’s best is on the 15th.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on January 7 at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on CBS and and will be on streaming via Paramount+.