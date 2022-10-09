Jo Koy turns emotional as Oct. 7 is declared Jo Koy Day in LA

MANILA – Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy turned emotional after Oct. 7 was declared Jo Koy day in Los Angeles.

“Didn’t think I was going to get emotional. My goal was always to tell my story and represent my culture the best way that I could,” he said on Instagram.

“Thank you to the beautiful city of Los Angeles for declaring October 7th Jo koy Day. I’m forever grateful and I will continue to wave my flag high. Mahal Kita,” he added.

In a video of his acceptance speech, Jo Koy said he does jokes because he wants to tell the story of how Filipinos are just like every other person in America.

“I wanna tell the story without having to do this whole thing where I’m like, ‘You know, Filipinos do this and do that.’ I want to do a thing where I could tell the story about my mom and just let you hear about what my mom does as a mom. And then you will relate to it and realize that a mom is just a mom no matter what her ethnicity is, what her religion is, what her accent is,” he explained.

He then talked about how there’s lack of representation in American television by relating the story of his other Filipino relatives in the US.

“I have so many Filipino nurses in my family. I have an aunt that has about seven nursing homes and just a ton of Filipino nurses out there. They work their butts off, they take care of people 14 hours a day. They have been doing it for over 30 years. And then they go home every day after a hard day’s work and they turn on the TV and they watch about any hospitals and they don’t see one nurse being played by Filipinos,” he said.

“We giggle at that and I don’t understand why we giggle at that because it’s normalized. It shouldn’t be normalized. Imagine how those people feel? It almost feels like they are invisible. They don’t have an identity. Or whatever they did for whoever they took care of doesn’t matter because ‘You’re just a visitor. You just live here. You are not American. We are not gonna show you on TV.’”

That’s the reason, Jo Koy said, that he makes the jokes he does.

“I want to give that voice. I will continue to do it. It’s important, representation is important.”

At the end of the day, Jo Koy said he wants his son to see the struggles that he and generations before him have went through.

“We can’t forget that because if we forget that, we lose our identity,” he quipped.

To end his speech, Jo Koy said he knows what it means to walk around and not be heard and seen, and he wants to make sure this doesn’t stay the same.

