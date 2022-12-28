Chelsea Handler opens up about split with Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is opening up about her separation from Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, with whom she parted ways in July this year.

Citing her interview on the Tuesday episode of Brooke Shields’ “Now What?” podcast, People quoted Handler as saying they broke up because “there were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on.”

“It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that. No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself," Handler said.

“I'm not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult."

Although walking away from Jo Koy was one of the most difficult things Handler ever had to do, she noted that “there has to be some accountability from him about what happened.”

“It was just ridiculous, and I don't think we can have a friendship until there's some accountability and some responsibility taken.”

"We had a really great friendship, and I would love to have that again, you know? But without a couple steps in the right direction, I don't see that happening," she added.

It was last September 2021 when Jo Koy and Handler publicly confirmed their relationship.

They have known each other for quite some time, with the comedian appearing on her show, "Chelsea Lately," many times during its run.

Jo Koy, who rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.