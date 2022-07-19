Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy break up

Comedians Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler have broken up.

Handler made the announcement via Instagram after posting a video that they were supposed to share on their first anniversary as a couple.

“In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she captioned the clip.

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us,” she continued.

Describing how Jo Koy changed her life, she said: “This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.”

Handler said Jo Koy blew her creativity open, her lust for working hard again, and he reminded her of who she was and always have been, and because of that, her feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground.

Towards the last part of her post, Handler noted that this is not an ending but a new beginning.

“It’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”

While they have already gone their separate ways, Handler asked her followers to continue rooting for both of them “because you never know what life will bring.”

To begin doing that, she promoted Jo Koy's new movie “Easter Sunday.”

It was last September when Jo Koy and Handler publicly confirmed their relationship.

They have known each other for quite some time, with the comedian appearing on her show, "Chelsea Lately," many times during its run.

Jo Koy, who rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.