'Most beautiful family vacation': Jo Koy is back in PH

Jo Koy is back in the Philippines for what he said is "the most beautiful family vacation we have ever taken."

The Filipino-American comedian has been sharing photos and videos from his trip to the country on his Instagram page.

So far, he has visited relatives from his mother's side in Tubao, La Union, and his sister's hometown of Bacolod.

"We're in the Philippines and I've got my whole family with me!" he said in one of his posts.

Jo Koy, who rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, last performed in Manila in 2022.

He has also released successful Netflix specials, as well as a movie.

