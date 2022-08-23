Jo Koy: Keep doors open to successful Filipinos

MANILA — Comedian Jo Koy urged the public to keep doors open when someone in the Filipino community has found success in their lives.

In an interview with ANC, Jo Koy said that Filipinos should pull others down when they found success as they represent the community and culture.

"Let’s just keep building and let’s just keep getting stronger and whenever someone is successful and not just me, anyone within our community and our culture, raise them up high and lift them up high and keep the door open," Jo Koy told ANC on Tuesday.

"We have that tendency of crab mentality and pull people down and what eventually happens is the door closes again. We don’t need the door to close. Keep this door wide open," he added.

Jo Koy that his narratives about his mom transcend various audiences regardless of color.

"You don’t have to be Filipino to get a mom’s joke. It’s a mom’s joke. My mom is a mom and my son is a son and she just happens to be Filipino. The beauty of comedy is we can laugh and we can cry and in the end, you find out that we’re all relatable," the comedian said.

"That is like the most beautiful thing that happened in my career because we’re showing the world that you can tell your story and we don’t need to be typecast anymore," he added.

Jo Koy said that his "Funny Is Funny" tour would be more personal about his career in Hollywood.

"This is more of me, personal. Also, telling my story of how hard it was, the struggle in this business. You get to see that before we get those hours, that’s one thing I’m really proud about this is my fourth special and I get to go to the Philippines and do it live before everyone gets to see it on Netflix."

Asked about his dating status, Jo Koy said: "I’m open to dating but right now it’s gonna be hard to date me because right now I’m hyperfocused because this is the part of my career that I’ve been waiting for a long time and I have a huge responsibility."