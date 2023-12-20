Cherry Pie Picache moves on from breakup with Edu Manzano

MANILA -- Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache has opened up about her personal life, months after rumors surfaced that she and Edu Manzano have called it quits.

In an interview with reporters at the sidelines of the grand media conference for the movie "Firefly," Picache was asked if her heart is happy now. Videos of the interview with Picache have been uploaded online.

"Hindi ba sa edad kong ito ngayon, I cannot depend my happiness anymore on somebody else, hindi ba? Beside dapat din ay buo ako or whatever or kumpleto ako kung magmamahal ako -- ulit," said Picache.

"We are very good friends, he is a very good person. We are very good friends. We will always love each other, so 'yon. ....I think we are okay naman. I think we will always love each other and 'yun nga we are friends, we are good friends," Picache added.

In the interview, Picache also said that she is still open to finding a new love.

"Pero habang wala, eh di masaya ka sa sa sarili mo. Lalo na after nung pandemic hindi ba 'yung self love, 'yung hindi mo na pwedeng iasa 'yung kaligayahan mo o kabuluhan mo sa ibang tao, nasa sa iyo. And ako personally I can't complain, God has been blessing me so much. Tapos tayo as tayo, 'yung magmahalan an lang, magtulungan na lang, hindi ba? We've learned so much from the pandemic. So ngayon may partner o wala, ayan na, may partner o wala, okay lang, hindi ba? Let's be grateful for everyday," Picache said.

Manzano and Picache previously revealed that it was their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

