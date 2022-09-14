MANILA -- Actress Cherry Pie Picache shared her sweet birthday message for her boyfriend, screen veteran Edu Manzano.



On Instagram, Picache greeted Manzano, whom she calls hon, on his special day.

"To my good looking man, no doubt… more importantly is, to this good good human being…. crazy, pero…. who isn’t and he’s my crazy," she shared.

"Thank you so much for sharing your gift of life to me and to so many others you so generously share it with. We’ll celebrate soon!!!"

Aside from Picache, Manzano's son Luis also greeted his father a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the soon to be Grandpa, miss and love you Daddyo!" Luis wrote.

According to his most recent Instagram post, Manzano is in New York City with his two other kids.



"Happy to see my kids again! Wish they were all here! 2 birthdays and a wedding!" Manzano wrote.

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

