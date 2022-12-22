MANILA – Cherry Pie Picache debunked rumors that she and Edu Manzano have already called it quits after she posted on social media new photos of the two of them with her family.

Prior to her post last week, the last time Picache shared a photo or video of her and Manzano was in September, leaving netizens wondering if they are no longer together.

The new pictures, however, show them looking still very much in love with each other.

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

