Photos from Cherry Pie Picache's Instagram account

MANILA – Love is still in the air for screen veterans Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache, contrary to rumors surrounding their relationship.

The celebrity couple appeared to debunk the speculation with several photos of their Christmas celebration.

Manzano joined Picache and her son, Nio Tria, in celebrating the Yuletide season along with other family members.

“Merry Christmas everyone! May His greatest act of Love through the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ be with all of us today and always!” Picache said on Instagram.

“Sa sulat palang ng anak ko @niotria, and a long letter at that! There is nothing more that I can ask for,” she added.

Last week, Picache appeared to have quashed the rumors that she and Manzano have already called it quits, with new photos of them with her family.

Prior to that update, the last time Picache shared a photo or video of her and Manzano was in September, leaving netizens to wonder if they were still together.

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

