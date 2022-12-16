Jaya, Jay R join forces for Valentine shows in Canada

Jaya and Jay R are joining forces anew for upcoming Valentine shows in Canada.

This was announced by Jaya through Instagram posts as she uploaded the posters of their upcoming shows in February 2023.



Just last October, Jaya and Jay R treated their fans to a soulful concert in Toronto, Canada.

Aside from a concert with Jay R, Jaya will also be doing her solo pre-Valentine show at North Carolina on February 4.

Meanwhile, Jay R has previously announced that he is working on a new album.

