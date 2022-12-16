Home  >  Entertainment

Jaya, Jay R join forces for Valentine shows in Canada

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 11:48 AM

Jaya and Jay R are joining forces anew for upcoming Valentine shows in Canada.

This was announced by Jaya through Instagram posts as she uploaded the posters of their upcoming shows in February 2023. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Gotidoc (@jaya)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Gotidoc (@jaya)


 Just last October, Jaya and Jay R treated their fans to a soulful concert in Toronto, Canada.

Aside from a concert with Jay R, Jaya will also be doing her solo pre-Valentine show at North Carolina on February 4. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Gotidoc (@jaya)

Meanwhile, Jay R has previously announced that he is working on a new album.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay R (@rnbjayr)

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Jaya   Jay R   Canada   concert  