Jaya, Jay R join forces for Valentine shows in Canada

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 11:48 AM

Jaya and Jay R are joining forces anew for upcoming Valentine shows in Canada.

This was announced by Jaya through Instagram posts as she uploaded the posters of their upcoming shows in February 2023.

Just last October, Jaya and Jay R treated their fans to a soulful concert in Toronto, Canada.

Jaya, Jay R wow Toronto fans with soulful concert

Aside from a concert with Jay R, Jaya will also be doing her solo pre-Valentine show at North Carolina on February 4.

LOOK: Jaya buys new vehicle

Jay R gets COVID-19, cancels 'Soul Brothers' concert in San Francisco