The "Soul Brothers" concert of Jay R and Kris Lawrence in Fort McKinley, San Francisco this Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled.



The show will not push through after Jay R was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jay R made the announcement in a social media post on Friday morning.





"Soul Brothers cancelled. Due to a positive COVID case with one of our headliners, Jay R, we must regretfully cancel the Soul Brothers concert in Fort Mckinley, San Francisco this coming Saturday, November 26th, 2022. We are incredibly sorry for this unfortunate circumstance, and for any inconvenience this may cause our fans and supporters," the statement read.

According to the statement, "all tickets will be refunded ASAP."

Based on his social media updates, he and Lawrence had successful shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Last March, Jay R made headlines after he got to perform the US national anthem in an NBA game.

The Pinoy singer, who was born in Glendale, California, sang the “Star Spangled Banner” during the Los Angeles Clippers' match against the Utah Jazz for Filipino Heritage Night at the Crypto Arena.

