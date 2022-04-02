Watch more on iWantTFC

Another dream came true for RnB singer Jay R as he performed the US national anthem last March 31 in an NBA game.

The Pinoy singer, who was born in Glendale, California, sang the “Star Spangled Banner” during the Los Angeles Clippers' match against the Utah Jazz for Filipino Heritage Night at the Crypto Arena.

“I can't believe I sang the National Anthem at Crypto Arena at the Clippers game last night. I must say another dream came true for me,” Jay R said in his Instagram post.

“Twas an honor to represent the Philippines for Filipino Heritage Night for the NBA. I hope I made all the Filipinos in the house proud.”

He revealed that he had been dreaming about it since he was a young boy.

“As a kid I’ve always dreamed of it and in this video I’m finally there. What a dream come true. But the dream doesn’t stop there. Let’s keep it going,” the singer said.

Meanwhile, Jay R and Mica Javier celebrated their second wedding anniversary in March.

Posting a throwback photo of him and his wife on the beach, Jay R shared his greeting for his wife on their special day.

Jay R and Javier tied the knot in Boracay in March 2020.