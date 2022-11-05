Jaya, Jay R wow Toronto fans with soulful concert

Fans of renowned Filipino singers Jaya and Jay R were treated to a soulful concert in Toronto, Canada.



The two artists have been collaborating on soul-themed concerts in the Philippines.



They shared that they are glad that the global Filipino community picked up on it and have invited them to bring their music to Toronto and other parts of the world.



"We love the tandem that we have, so hopefully we tour around Canada soon," said Jaya.



Apart from a series of concerts, Jay R keeps himself busy on producing a new film, and helping independent artists through his music production company.



He shared about the tight competition in this digital age where artists now have many avenues for their music.



"That gives the artist an extra push to be more creative, stick out more," he said, "to do better at what we do. It’s competition but it’s also healthy competition because that’s the way music evolves."



Jay R hopes to inspire budding Filipino artists in North America to embrace their heritage and stay connected to the Filipino community.



"Get to know the culture and speak more Tagalog," he added. "But all at the same time, stay true to what you wanna do. It’s always nice to have your people behind your back so don’t alienate your own people."



During the concert, Jaya also shared what her family has been through when their house burned down a few months ago.



"Everything was burning so I was barefooted. I didn’t know I was walking around and that was it for me, " the veteran singer said.



Her family moved to the U.S. in 2021, something that Jaya said was "the best thing for us."



"My kids are thriving. Lahat okay, kahit nasunugan kami ng bahay," Jaya said. "We had smiles on our faces and we welcomed it because we knew that it’s another stage, another movement."