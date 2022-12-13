US-based soul singer Jaya has brought a new vehicle for herself and her family.

On a social media post, Jaya uploaded photos of her new black SUV.

"Thank you Lord for granting me provisions so I can buy my 1st brand new, finally! After buying 2 used cars that were showing unsafe defects, I prayed and decided to get a brand new vehicle to make sure my family will be safe and protected in every ride," Jaya wrote on her Instagram page.

"Now, this was a gift from my heavenly Father, now how do I know that? Because every thing I own and have are His!!! Bottom line, He is my family’s provider so if any of you want to see how God answers prayers, just give it a try and pray about it. God is good all the time. Remember, He will grant the desires of our hearts, so long as it’s aligned with His will. He will give you what you can handle," Jaya added.

Based on her social media posts, Jaya has been busy doing shows in the United States.

Just this year, Jaya and her family faced a big challenge in their lives when their house in Washington state caught fire. Despite this, Jaya said they "recovered quite quickly" from the incident.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family.

