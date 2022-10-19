A year after Jaya arrived to the US, her family experienced the biggest challenge in their existence when their house in Washington state caught fire on the 16th birthday of her daughter, Sabriya Gotidoc, last August 6, 2022.

Jaya was coming home from a gig in Texas, where she made music with The Jets and Stevie D. Her hubby, Gary Gotidoc, prepared a little surprise at home. She drove an hour and a half from the airport, then she saw the birthday balloons.

“We were taking pictures, I put my bag down,” Jaya told ABS-CBN News. “I didn’t even go to the room, then all of a sudden, the house burned. It was burning from downstairs and it was just an electrical issue.

“Thank God, there were people around the neighborhood who helped us. We survived the fire. There was a friend who housed us in for a few days because he didn’t want us to stay in a hotel.

“We were in a church here where I serve as a worship singer and my husband serves as a security man. Marami silang security because we all carry guns here. Tumulong sila sa amin. A friend even put up Go-Fund Me.

“I won’t elaborate anymore, but God absolutely restored us. In just a few days, we found out the house where we are now staying that was for sale before, then became for rent. There was a guy who helped us.”

Normally, it will take time for the family to recover from the fire. “I thought it would take us a year,” Jaya admitted. “Now, we have this little, tiny home here, two-storey. There’s a living room and kitchen on the second floor, then there are three bedrooms downstairs.

“We recovered quite quickly. We thank everyone who helped us out financially, wrote us letters. People gave us things, down to the kettle. Literal, nagkaroon ng bayanihan dito sa Washington. We were blessed so much more.

“For whatever it was worth, the fire put our family to the test. When it happened, we went through the fire with no glitch, because God was present in our lives already. We knew exactly why He had to do that.

“In hindsight, we saw the purpose of that fire. To show people, I think, not to worry. That fire was weird. We were not hurt. We recovered clothes from our closet. I had clothes that I recovered, even costumes. Kasi alam ni God kuripot ako minsan.

“Now, it’s October and we’re facing fall. All I can say, I’m in a church and I’m doing a lot for singing. Most of the people here know I’m a singer and I can give a different twist to the other songs that they render.

“I love the fact that I’m serving and being used for His glory. We met so many good people here. I met producers who were really kind hearted. I don’t even know them and they just E-mail me. The blessings just go around.”

Jaya was swamped with offers to perform. She arrived in the US in July last year. “From November 2021, non-stop na ang offers,” she shared. “I don’t know what was all about. In a way, the people here somewhat got excited to see me.”

She is excited to share the stage with concert queen Pops Fernandez and pop diva Kuh Ledesma in a one-night concert, “3 Divas,” at the Special Events Center of Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in California.

The concert is simply one night since they are scheduling more performances by Valentine’s 2023.

Jaya is booked, however, with other shows towards the holiday season.

“This is the right time for all of us to give love and compassion,” she said. “Say hello, make new friends. I really welcome all the changes brought upon in our lives.

“Pikit-mata, you just trust. Masaya naman kami dito sa America. We’re alive. I’m still doing what I’ve done since I was ten years old. I’m doing work with my utmost icons. Grabe. Hindi ko na alam kung ano pa ang hihilingin ko. I just live day to day. We are thankful for every day.”

