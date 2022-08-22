MANILA -- Weeks after their house in the United States caught fire, singer Jaya and her family has finally moved into their new home in Silverdale, Washington.

Jaya shared the good news through a social media post on Sunday, August 21, as she posted their family photo at their new house. She also shared snaps of their new house's kitchen, balcony and living area.

"Aug. 19 is our Day 1 into our new home. Thank you to all of you who helped us through different ways. Your love, prayers, encouragement and those who gave from the heart, we will always lift you up in prayers. We will do a video soon. Thank you Lord for new beginnings," Jaya wrote on her Instagram page.

Based on the photos the singer shared with her followers, their new family home had great outdoor views. The family also took a selfie photo at the house's facade, which featured gray brick walls.

Last week, Jaya shared that she and her family are moving forward after their house caught fire earlier this month.

She thanked God for the blessings she and their family have been receiving since.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family.

