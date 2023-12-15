Adie releases debut album ‘Senaryo’

Singer-songwriter Adie. Handout

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Adie has released on Friday his debut album "Senaryo," which is now available on all music streaming platforms.

"Senaryo," which tackles every fantasy, emotion, imagination, experience and other things that Adie dealt with during the pandemic, was released under O/C Records.

Some of the songs included in the 13-track album are his hits “Paraluman,” “Tahanan,” and “Mahika.”

The album also includes his singles "Kursunada," "G.K.Y.A.M.," "Kabado," and “Dungaw.”

“It’s the conclusion of my own world having the uncertainties of many difficult moments in my life,” Adie said in a statement.

“Every song has its different scenario in so many aspects, it’s unlimited,” he added.

Adie has won three platinum record awards for his singles “Paraluman,” “Mahika” – his collaboration with Janine Berdin -- and “Tahanan,” which have reached the 100-million-stream mark on Spotify.

Last year, Rolling Stone named Adie as one of the rising international artists on Spotify.

Related video: