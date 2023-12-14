Golden Globes announce first-timers, history-making nominees

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Twenty seven performers from films and TV shows became Golden Globe nominees for the first time after the list was revealed on Monday.

Nominees included Charles Melton of “May December,” Fantasia Barrino of “The Color Purple,” and Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Additionally, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of the Netflix series “Beef” could become the first-ever Asian-American winners in the Limited Series Category.

The Golden Globes is one of the most anticipated Hollywood award shows recognized by entertainment fans around the world.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne explained the unique significance of its voting body.

"Not only are we starting a new partnership with CBS network," she said, "but our voting body has grown to 300 members from 75 countries, making the Golden Globes the most culturally diverse major awards body."

“The Entertainer” and “NCIS” star Wilmer Vaderrama announced the nominees in 27 categories.

This year’s changes include the addition of new categories, including Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Picture.

Also nominated are "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "John Wick: Chapter 4," "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1," "Oppenheimer," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

The blockbuster movie “Barbie” received the most acclaim.

It received nine nominations, including Best Director for Greta Gerwig.

Asked what's the most important lesson she learned in filmmaking, Gerwig said it was "understanding that you have skill and you have some amount of expertise but that you're always only ever going to be a beginner."

She added: "And that's okay. That sort of fear and that excitement, that's not a sign that something's wrong. It's a sign that something's right."

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep still holds the record for most Golden Globes nominations.

The actress received her 33rd nomination for the series “Only Murders in the Building”.

The 81st Golden Globes will be held on Jan. 7.