Hailee Steinfeld returns as Spider-woman Gwen Stacy in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The first Spider-Verse movie won an Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019, and was a global hit after earning $384 million worldwide.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of it," said Steinfeld, a Filipino-American. "I'm excited to see how this resonates with people of all ages."

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" features thrilling visual effects and animation style, along with an inspiring message.

Asked how her character differs from other roles she played, Steinfeld shared how she loved playing Gwen Stacy.

"She's very independent," Steinfeld said. "She's at a point in her life where she is understanding what it means to take on major life responsibilities. I feel like I will forever be in that phase of life."

She added: "I really resonated with her on this and had a great time with it."

Shameik Moore plays the half-Black, half-Puerto Rican student-turned Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

"Representation is important," said Moore. "I'm excited to be a part of a groundbreaking film that opens up doors for other films to start experimenting."

"Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse" introduces several new cast members, including Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.