New trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' unveiled

Miles Morales is returning for the next Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

In the new trailer released by Columbia Pictures on Tuesday, Miles can be seen reuniting with Gwen Stacy before he gets catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The film’s cast is led by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will come out in Philippines cinemas on May 31.