Steven Yeun, Ali Wong star in new Netflix series 'Beef'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A random encounter by two strangers having a bad day in a parking lot leads to a road rage incident, then careened into a feud, threatening to crash everyone’s lives.

The smartly written 10-episode series “Beef” reveals what could lie beneath the polite facades of ordinary people as they go through life’s challenges.

Comedian Ali Wong portrays Amy, a dangerous and multi-faceted character that she’s never played before.

"A lot of things like the costume and the set design really helped me get into character because Amy would never wear something like this," Wong said. "She really was trying to repress herself, so it's little things like that that really helped me get into character."

Steven Yeun, meanwhile, plays a contractor whose struggles with his business and personal life have led him to make increasingly bad decisions.

The series can be considered as groundbreaking in its depiction of Asian American lives which, in past Hollywood projects, are mostly focused on model minority immigrant tropes.

But amidst the serious themes explored in the series, many of its scenes make it clear that “Beef” is also a comedy.

"I think for us we weren't necessarily trying to hit funny beats," said Yeun. "We were just trying to tell it true. It just happens to be that life is hilarious and silly and ridiculous."

"Beef" is now streaming on Netflix.