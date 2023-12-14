Watch more News on iWantTFC

In “May December,” Charles Melton plays Joe, a young husband married to a woman who is 20 years his senior.

Their union started when Joe was in the 7th grade and its tragic consequences were dissected in the movie.

One of the most poignant scenes in the film was Joe’s emotional reaction at the high school graduation of his children, who are now years older than he was when he became their father.

Charles Melton stars with Julianne Moore in "May December." (Courtesy: Netflix "May December")

"I felt very in touch," said Melton on what went through his mind in shooting the part. "It was a release for Joe, this door into the unknown but kind of this sense of he's so proud and he loves his kids so much. It's such a big pinnacle moment for him."

Julianne Moore plays his wife, Gracie, while Natalie Portman portrays an actress set to play Gracie in a movie.

Director Todd Haynes’s film presents a mirror by which people can see how their failure to look inward and honestly examine their behavior affect their lives and the people around them.

"Ultimately, you see human behavior and frailty be played out in ways that we all understand because we do similar things just to survive our lives," he said.

He added: "We can't question our choices every day. We can't question our relationships every day. But in this case, it's gotten to a fairly poisonous place, or at least these are the questions being raised by the film."

"May December" stars Charles Melton and Julianne Moore are seen in this photo with the film's director Todd Haynes. (Courtesy: Netflix "May December")

Melton’s awards season run for “May December” is off to a great start with his Outstanding Supporting Performance win at the Gotham Awards, the first notable show of Hollywood’s award season.

His breakthrough performance in the Netflix film has been receiving acclaim, including an honorary Breakthrough Actor recognition from the Critics Choice Organization, and a Best Supporting Actor nomination from the Hollywood Creative Alliance.