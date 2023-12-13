The Korean artists who arrived at Clark International Airport on Dec. 13, 2023 for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. Photo: @STARNEWS_AAA/X

A slew of popular K-pop and K-drama stars arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA).

On its YouTube channel, run by entertainment news outlet StarNews Korea, the AAA posted a video showing the celebrities being greeted by Filipino fans as they exited from Clark International Airport.

Among the K-pop acts that arrived in the country are Dreamcatcher, The Boyz, Stray Kids, STAYC, Akdong Musician (AKMU), BOYNEXTDOOR, ITZY, Kep1er and Lee Youngji.

Meanwhile, the actors who landed at Clark airport include Moon Ga-young, EXO's Suho, Jaechan, Lee Jun-hyuk, Yoo Seon-ho, Kim Se-jeong, Lee Jun-young, Kim Young-dae and Moon Sang-min, based on the video.

Several Korean artists also arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, based on photos and videos circulating on social media.

Some 58 music groups and actors are expected to attend the 2023 AAA, which will be held Thursday at the Philippine Arena.

