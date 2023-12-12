Heavy traffic expected along NLEX due to 2023 Asia Artist Awards

Motorists passing through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Thursday, December 14 may experience slow-moving traffic due to the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), the NLEX management said Tuesday.

The star-studded event, to be graced by popular K-pop and K-drama stars, will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

"Please expect high volume of traffic during the event and allow more time for travel" the NLEX Corp. said in an advisory.

NLEX Corp. advised motorists headed to Bocaue and Santa Maria to "take alternate routes" through exits in Marilao, Bocaue or Tambubong.

"Traffic personnel will be deployed along NLEX-covered area to provide assistance," it added.

This is the first time that the Philippines will host the AAA, which will be graced by 58 musical acts and other celebrities from South Korea, China and Japan, according to organizers.

Among the K-pop acts who will appear at the event are Seventeen BSS, Stray Kids and NewJeans, while Korean actors such as Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong have also confirmed their attendance.

