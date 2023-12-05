Poster for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. Photo from PULP Live World's Facebook page

MANILA — The Philippines' hosting of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) can be considered a "great achievement" for the local events industry, proving that the country is capable of mounting a big affair, its local organizer said Tuesday.

This year's edition of the AAA is set to take place on December 14 at the Philippine Arena, marking the first time that the country will host an annual awards show graced by mostly big names in the K-pop and K-drama scene.

"I personally feel that it's a great achievement that we're able to host something as big as this, as much as people might think it's impossible in the Philippines," said Happee Sy-Go, chief operating officer of PULP Live World, the local concert producer which is co-organizing the AAA.

"I feel it's about time that we show everybody that it is possible and it's time na we become proud din na kaya naman natin that big [of an event]," she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Last year's AAA took place at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Mainly organized by South Korea-based media outlet StarNews, the AAA is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes outstanding achievements in music, film, television and online content creation.

The event will feature performances and appearances from K-pop artists, including Seventeen BSS, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ITZY, New Jeans and Le Sserafim. K-drama stars like Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong and Moon Ga-young will also be present at the event.

The lineup also includes stars from China and Japan as well as Filipino artists SB19, Ben&Ben, HORI7ON, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and Melai Cantiveros.

During the interview, Sy-Go said organizers are "prepared" for the event.

The preparations include booking hotels and meals for the participating artists, and readying the venue.

"We have to make it seamless. It's practically a nine-hour event on a weekday," Sy-Go said.

Sy-Go said organizers have also received support from various institutions, including the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines and management of the North Luzon Expressway.

"They're all prepared na and everyone's ready so I just hope that everything happens as planned," she said.

Fans watching the event were advised to "manage their expectations."

"Kasi baka akala nila buong araw nila makikita 'yong isang idol nila. There's a lot of the idols that are coming. I hope they get to know the genre, they get to know the K-pop [artists and] K-drama actors," she added.

