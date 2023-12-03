Attending the 2023 Asia Artist Awards? Here's what you need to know

Poster for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. Photo from PULP Live World's Facebook page

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) is arguably the biggest affair this year for Filipino fans of Korean entertainment as it promises to bring some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama to the country for a single event.

This year's edition of the AAA is set to take place at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14, marking the first time that the country hosts the ceremony.

With just days away until the star-studded event, we crafted a guide for fans attending the AAA, based on posts published on local organizer PULP Live World's Facebook page.

What is the Asia Artist Awards and who's attending?

The AAA is an awards ceremony organized by South Korea-based media outlet StarNews. Launched in 2016, the event aims to recognize outstanding achievements in music, film, television and online content creation.

The 2023 edition, to be held in the Philippines, is co-organized by Korean company TONZ Entertainment and local concert producer PULP Live World.

Majority of the AAA's guests are K-pop acts (including Seventeen BSS, Stray Kids and NewJeans) and South Korean actors (such as Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Jun-ho), though artists from China and Japan are also set to grace the event.

Filipino artists such as SB19, Ben&Ben and Kathryn Bernardo have also confirmed their attendance to the award show.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets, priced at P3,000 to P25,000, went on sale last November 12 through https://www.pulptickets.com.

Fans can purchase tickets "as long as there are tickets left... until show day," PULP said. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets from the same tier and section per transaction.

Fans cannot choose their exact seats because the seat number assignment is auto-generated during ticket purchasing. They can only choose their preferred ticket tier and section.

Audience members who are minors, pregnant women and persons with disability are required to sign consent waivers, which can be downloaded here or are available at the PULP Help Desk on the event day.

Minors aged 14 and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a ticket from the same section.

How do I get to the venue?

Organizers have partnered with Tridem Tours to provide shuttle services for audience members. All audience vehicle parking areas within the Philippine Arena are reserved for PULP and Tridem Tours shuttles.

All shuttles cost P950 "regardless of terminal or departure schedule," while all passengers will get commemorative gift bags, according to Tridem Tours.

Self-driven 4-7 seater private cars, meanwhile, can apply for a guest car pass with Tridem Tours.

For further details, attendees may check Tridem Tours' Facebook page.

What should I bring to the event?

Attendees are reminded to bring their e-ticket (either printed out or saved on their mobile devices) and a valid ID in case the need for ticket verification arises.

Fans can also bring bags within the maximum size of 12x12 inches. DSLRs or professionals camera and other recording devices, laptops, tablets, cigarettes and lighters are among the items prohibited in the venue.

Food and drinks purchased outside of the Philippine Arena are also prohibited because they can be bought inside the venue. Vendors will also sell food and drinks inside the arena during the show.

Can I bring gifts and banners for the artists?

According to PULP, fan gifts and letters cannot be delivered to the participating artists. Banners, meanwhile, are allowed within the maximum size of an A3 bond paper (11.7 x 16.5 inches).

What time will the show start?

The red carpet starts at 12:30 noon while the show will begin promptly at 3 p.m.

PULP advised fans that there is no need to arrive and line up early at the venue because all ticket tiers are reserved seating, meaning a ticketholder has a seat reserved for them until the end of the show.

