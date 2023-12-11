Concept photo featuring Ricky for K-pop group ZEROBASEONE's extended play 'Melting Pot.' Photo: @ZB1_official/X



Ricky of K-pop rookie powerhouse ZEROBASEONE will skip the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in the Philippines due to issues related to his passport and visa, his agency announced Monday.

In a statement, WakeOne said the 19-year-old Chinese idol "will not be able to attend the 2023 AAA due to unexpected circumstances that have caused difficulties in issuing passports and visas."

"Efforts were made internally and externally to help Ricky participate in the event, but it was finally confirmed that he could not leave the country (South Korea)," the company said.

WakeOne said ZEROBASEONE would still appear at the 2023 AAA, happening on Dec. 14 at the Philippine Arena, but as an eight-member group.

Formed through the survival reality show "Boys Planet," the nine-member ZEROBASEONE debuted last July with the extended play "Youth in the Shade," which reportedly sold over a million copies on the first day of its release.

The group recently bagged the Best New Male Artist prize at the 2023 MAMA Awards and tied with fellow boy group RIIZE for the New Artist of the Year title at the 2023 Melon Music Awards.

