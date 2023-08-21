Still from the music video of 'Memories,' a pre-release single from upcoming K-pop group RIIZE. Screenshot from video on SM Entertainment's YouTube channel

RIIZE, an upcoming boy group from one of South Korea's leading music labels, released Monday a pre-debut single, fueling excitement from fans who are eagerly awaiting the act's formal launch into the K-pop scene.

The seven-member team from SM Entertainment unveiled a music video for the song "Memories," ahead of its September 4 debut with the single album "Get A Guitar."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fans expressed their excitement over the song on social media, with #RIIZE_Memories and "MEMORIES OUT NOW" ranking among the Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter).

Hours before the song's release, the septet also performed "Memories" at KCON LA in the United States, based on videos posted on social media.

In August, RIIZE dropped a performance video for a song titled "Siren."

RIIZE, which takes its name from the words "rise" and "realize," is SM Entertainment's first boy group in seven years, following NCT in 2016.

The lineup consists of former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan, Eunseok and Seunghan from pre-debut team SM Rookies, and fresh faces Wonbin, Sohee and Anton.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO