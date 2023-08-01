Upcoming K-pop boy group RIIZE. Photo: Instagram/@riize_official

SM Entertainment, the leading K-pop company behind successful groups such as EXO and NCT, has announced that it would launch a new boy group in September.

The upcoming team will be called RIIZE, a combination of the words "rise" and "realize," conveying the group's goal to rise and realize its dreams, K-pop news website Soompi reported on Monday, citing a statement from SM.

The label reportedly described the group's musical style as "emotional pop."

On the same day, SM launched the group's Instagram account, with the handle @riize_official, where it revealed the members.

Meet the seven boys comprising RIIZE through these profiles shared on the group's Instagram page:

Shotaro

Eunseok

Sungchan

Won Bin

Seunghan

Sohee

Anton

Notably, Shotaro ang Sungchan were former members of NCT, while Eunseok and Seunghan were introduced through the pre-debut team SM Rookies.

As of writing, SM has yet to disclose RIIZE's exact debut date as well as further information about the group's first music release.

RIIZE is the latest group to come out of SM since it debuted aespa in November 2020. It will be the company's first boy band in seven years, following the NCT brand's launch in 2016.

Apart from RIIZE, SM is also set to debut the final sub-group of NCT and a new girl group.

Established in 1995, SM Entertainment is home to a number of popular K-pop acts, including BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, Red Velvet, SuperM and Got the Beat.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



RELATED VIDEO