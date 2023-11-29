K-pop group Seventeen performs at the 2023 MAMA Awards. Photo: @MnetMAMA/X

Artists under the labels of K-pop giant HYBE swept the top honors at the 2023 MAMA Awards during the two-day ceremony held in Japan.

Organized annually by entertainment company CJ ENM, the MAMA Awards is one of South Korea's major music award shows that mostly recognizes K-pop acts but also hands out trophies to a few other Asian acts.

At this year's ceremonies, held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome, rising girl group NewJeans took home two "Daesangs" (grand prizes), bagging the artist of the year award and song of the year for single "Ditto."

Boy band Seventeen, meanwhile, received the album of the year award for "FML," the extended play it released last April.

K-pop supergroup BTS won the worldwide icon of the year award, marking the the sixth consecutive year that the seven-piece act — whose members were absent from the event — snatched the prize.

This means all of the "Daesang" winners come from HYBE, the entertainment company composed of various sub-labels: BTS from Big Hit Music, Seventeen from Pledis Entertainment, and NewJeans from ADOR.

Here are the rest of the winners:

Best Male Group - Seventeen

Best Female Group - NewJeans

Best Male Artist - BTS' Jimin

Best Female Artist - Blackpink's Jisoo

Best New Male Artist - ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist - TripleS

Best Dance Performance (Male Group) - Seventeen ("Super")

Best Dance Performance (Female Group) - NewJeans ("Ditto")

Best Dance Performance (Male Solo) - BTS' Jungkook ("Seven" feat. Latto)

Best Dance Performance (Female Solo) - Blackpink's Jisoo ("Flower")

Best Vocal Performance (Group) - AKMU ("Love Lee")

Best Vocal Performance (Solo) - Parc Jae Jung ("Let's Say Goodbye")

Best Music Video - Jisoo ("Flower")

Best OST - BTS ("The Planet")

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance - Agust D ("People Pt.2" feat. IU)

Best Collaboration - BTS' Jungkook ("Seven" feat. Latto)

Favorite Dance Performance (Male Group) - Treasure

Favorite Dance Performance (Female Group) - Le Sserafim

Favorite Global Performer (Male Group) - ATEEZ

Favorite Global Performer (Female Group) - (G)I-DLE

Favorite New Artist - RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE

Favorite International Artist - Yoshiki (Japan)

Favorite Asian Female Group - Kep1er

Favorite Asian Male Group - INI (Japan)

Inspiring Achievement - TVXQ

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist - Treasure

The following won the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10:

NCT Dream

ATEEZ

TWICE

ZEROBASEONE

Lim Young-woong

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Enhypen

Stray Kids

BTS

Similar to the previous year, singer Jeon Somi and actor Park Bogum served as hosts for the first and second night, respectively.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO