K-pop group BTS. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page

All seven members of K-pop supergroup BTS have renewed their contracts with label Big Hit Music for the second time, their company announced Wednesday.

K-pop news portal Soompi reported that Hybe, of which Big Hit Music is a subsidiary, said members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook signed new exclusive contracts with their longtime label.

"The board of directors has completed [their decision] on renewing the exclusive contracts of all seven members of BIGHIT MUSIC’s artist BTS," Hybe was quoted in the article.

It marked the second time that the septet renewed with Big Hit Music, which they first did in 2018.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating music charts around the world.

The band is currently taking a break from group activities as the members pursue solo projects. Two of them are also fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service.

Big Hit earlier said BTS plans to reconvene "as a group again around 2025 following their [military] service commitment."

