BTS’ Suga to start military service on Sept. 22

Suga of the K-pop boy group BTS. Photo: Instagram/agustd

BTS member Suga will start his military service on Friday, September 22, his label announced Sunday.

“Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding SUGA’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22,” Big Hit Music said in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

The agency also said there will be no events on the day of the start of Suga’s service, and asked fans to “refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace” during his service.

“We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” Big Hit added.

The announcement of Suga’s military enlistment first came in August, after Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, wrapped up his first world tour with a series of "encore" shows in Seoul.

The tour was held in support of the artist's debut album, "D-Day," released last April.

Suga is the third BTS member to enlist in the military following J-Hope and Jin.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve at least 18 months in the military as the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Big Hit earlier said BTS plans to reconvene "as a group again around 2025 following their [military] service commitment."

BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums around the world and dominating US music charts while raking in billions for South Korea's economy and building a massive legion of fans called ARMY.

