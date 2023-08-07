Suga of the K-pop boy group BTS. Photo: Instagram/agustd

BTS star Suga has begun the process of enlisting in the South Korean military, becoming the third member of the K-pop supergroup to join the country's armed forces, his label announced Monday.

"We would like to inform fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," Big Hit Music said in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

Details to follow.

