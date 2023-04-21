BTS' Suga drops solo album 'D-Day'

Concept photo for BTS member Suga's album 'D-Day.' Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

Rapper Suga of the K-pop supergroup BTS dropped Friday his first solo album "D-Day," wrapping up a series of releases under his musical alter ego Agust D.

"D-Day" contains 10 tracks, including the lead single "Haegeum," which has a music video that was unveiled alongside the album.

Label Big Hit Music, in an earlier statement, explained that the album "delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist."

The song "Haegeum," meanwhile, features traditional Korean instrumentation, similar to Suga's previous single "Daechwita." Its title refers to a Korean string instrument and translates to "the lifting of a ban."

In an interview with fellow K-pop superstar IU, the 30-year-old rapper explained that he wrote "Haegeum" around the same time as "Daechwita."

"When working on 'Daechwita,' I downloaded tons of Korean traditional instrument sources. Playing around with the sounds, I eventually wrote the beats for 'Daechwita' and 'Haegeum,'" Suga said on the web show "IU's Palette."

Last April 7, Suga dropped a music video for the pre-release track, "People Pt.2," which features vocals from IU.

Aside from IU, BTS member J-Hope, Woosung of the Korean rock band The Rose, and the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto are also featured on the album.

"D-Day" marks the conclusion to Suga's Agust D trilogy, which began with the mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2" from 2016 and 2020, respectively.

"Once Agust D's trilogy comes to an end, it might be hard to see him again... because as I get older, the less and less I get angry," he said on "IU's Palette," explaining that he created the alter ego out of frustration with his detractors.

The rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, is set to embark on a concert tour, which will kick off in the United States on April 26.

Suga is the fifth BTS member to issue a solo release since the phenomenal K-pop band announced that its seven members would focus on their individual careers. He follows J-Hope, Jin, RM and Jimin.

